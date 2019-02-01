Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Booted off 40-man
Barrett was designated for assignment Thursday by the Diamondbacks.
Barrett appeared in seven contests for Arizona a season ago, posting a 5.14 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with six strikeouts over seven innings in relief. He was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Greg Holland, the Diamondbacks' newest addition to their bullpen.
