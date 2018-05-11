Barrett was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Barrett has appeared in 12 games for the Aces this season, logging a 1.23 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 20:11 K:BB over 14.2 innings of relief. He will be utilized out of low-leverage situations for the big-league team after pitching in 28 contests for the Diamondbacks in 2017. In a corresponding move, Silvino Bracho was sent down to Reno.