Barrett retired two of the three batters he faced Sunday against the Padres, but gave up the go-ahead run and surrendered one hit to take the loss in relief.

Barrett entered a 3-3 game in the bottom of the 10th inning, retiring Jose Pirela on a groundout before surrendering a triple to Manuel Margot. The right-hander then struck out Francisco Mejia, but his offering got away from John Ryan Murphy, allowing Manuel to score the game-winning run. Barrett made just seven appearances with the big club this season, surrendering four runs on eight hits and two walks over seven frames.