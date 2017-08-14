Barrett was tagged for four runs on four hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Cubs. He struck out two batters during the appearance.

Barrett sported a sterling 0.69 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over his first 14 appearances of the season, but any progress he'd made in working his way up the bullpen pecking order was stymied by his performance in his last two outings. The right-hander has been charged with seven runs (six earned) over his last 2.2 innings, with four of the seven hits he's allowed during that span leaving the yard. If Barrett is unable to rein in the long balls in his subsequent appearances, he could be headed back to Triple-A Reno in short order.