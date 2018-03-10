Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Optioned to minors
Barrett was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Barrett appeared in 28 big-league games for Arizona last season, posting a 5.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with a 26:15 K:BB in 27 innings of relief. He will be utilized as organizational depth in a similar capacity for the club during this upcoming campaign.
