Barrett was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Barrett appeared in 28 big-league games for Arizona last season, posting a 5.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with a 26:15 K:BB in 27 innings of relief. He will be utilized as organizational depth in a similar capacity for the club during this upcoming campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories