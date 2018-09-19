Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Recalled from Reno
Barrett was called up from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Barrett will provide some additional depth to the Diamondbacks' bullpen after spending the past three months in the minors. Across five appearances with Arizona this year, he's allowed three earned runs in 5.1 innings of relief, though he did post a 2.87 ERA at the Triple-A level. Expect him to serve in low-leverage spots.
