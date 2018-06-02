Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Recalled from Triple-A
Barrett was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Jorge De La Rosa (Achilles) landed on the disabled list, so the Diamondbacks needed to add a fresh arm to the bullpen. Barrett has a 3.92 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 87.1 career innings in the big leagues.
