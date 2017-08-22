Play

Barrett was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Barrett will take the place of Jimmie Sherfy as the Diamondbacks look to keep their bullpen stocked with fresh arms. Barrett will offer some right-handed depth out of Arizona's bullpen, and he could see some higher-leverage innings as he proved to be a reliable bullpen option earlier in the season.

