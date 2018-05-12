Barrett was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Friday's loss to the Nationals.

Barrett was recalled from Reno earlier Friday and tossed a scoreless inning with one strikeout in the loss. The 26-year-old has a 1.23 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 20 strikeouts across 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season.

