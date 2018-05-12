Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Returning to Triple-A
Barrett was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Friday's loss to the Nationals.
Barrett was recalled from Reno earlier Friday and tossed a scoreless inning with one strikeout in the loss. The 26-year-old has a 1.23 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 20 strikeouts across 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Called up from Triple-A Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Optioned to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Tosses scoreless frame Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Sent to minors Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Lit up for second straight appearance•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.