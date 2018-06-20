Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Returns to Arizona
Barrett was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Barrett has appeared in three games for the Diamondbacks this season, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across four innings of relief. He will serve out of a low-leverage role during his time with the team after compiling impressive numbers with Reno.
