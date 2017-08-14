Barrett was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Barrett was lit up for a second straight appearance Sunday, so he'll head back to the minors for some more seasoning. The 26-year-old saw his ERA jump from 0.69 to 4.02 after serving up four homers and allowing seven runs (six earned) in his most recent pair of outings. Barrett has shown he can be a reliable bullpen option, so he should be back with the big club once he finds his footing in the minors.