Barrett was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks will swap Barrett out for a fresh bullpen arm (Silvino Bracho) after the right-hander tossed two innings of relief during Monday's loss to the Mets, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two. The 26-year-old now owns a 4.50 ERA across four big-league innings this season.

