Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Tosses scoreless frame Sunday
Barrett retired all three batters he faced in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Giants.
After T.J. McFarland loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning and the Giants leading 5-2, Barrett was called upon in relief. Though he allowed two of three runners he inherited to score on a sacrifice fly and a fielder's choice, Barrett escaped any damage to his own ledger, lowering his season ERA to 4.91 along the way. Barrett will likely see usage in middle relief for the remainder of the campaign, but he probably won't be in the mix for holds very often.
