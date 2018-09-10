Diamondbacks' Jake Diekman: Credited with hold
Diekman gave up one run on one hit and a walk over an inning of relief Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 9-5 loss to the Braves.
The Diamondbacks held a 4-2 lead heading into the top of the eighth inning before the bullpen squandered that advantage. Diekman was the first reliever to cave, though he at least limited the damage to one run while working the eighth, allowing him to come away with his second hold as a member of the Diamondbacks. Closer Brad Boxberger then went on to blow the save in the ninth and take his third loss in four appearances, raising further questions about his security at the back of the bullpen. Even if manager Torey Lovullo opts to make a change at closer, it would likely be Yoshihisa Hirano that gets the first crack at the gig rather than Diekman.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....