Diekman tossed a scoreless seventh inning Friday in a 9-4 win over the Padres.

Aside from a blowup against the Phillies on Aug. 7, Diekman has been as good as advertised since the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Rangers on July 31. The lefty has kept the opposition off the board in his other five appearances with the club and has retired five of the last six hitters he's faced via strikeout.

