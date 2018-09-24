Diekman struck out two batters as part of a perfect seventh inning Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 2-0 loss to the Rockies.

Diekman had been charged with at least one run in all but one of his last six appearances out of the bullpen, so his perfect frame Sunday may have helped him regain some confidence heading into the season's final week. The lefty has been one of several key relievers for Arizona who have fallen on hard times in September, with his downturn in performance along with those of Brad Boxberger, Archie Bradley and Andrew Chafin proving damaging to the Diamondbacks' hopes for a playoff spot.