Diamondbacks' Jake Diekman: Traded to Arizona
Diekman was traded from the Rangers to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for Wei-Chieh Huang and a player to be named later, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
There was a chance that if Diekman hadn't been traded, he would have competed for saves down the stretch in Texas, but that is now out the window. Brad Boxberger is the established closer in Arizona, and Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano are also likely ahead of Diekman on the depth chart. The hard-throwing lefty has a 3.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 48:23 K:BB in 39 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...