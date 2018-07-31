Diekman was traded from the Rangers to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for Wei-Chieh Huang and a player to be named later, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

There was a chance that if Diekman hadn't been traded, he would have competed for saves down the stretch in Texas, but that is now out the window. Brad Boxberger is the established closer in Arizona, and Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano are also likely ahead of Diekman on the depth chart. The hard-throwing lefty has a 3.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 48:23 K:BB in 39 innings this season.