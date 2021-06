Faria started Monday's 7-1 loss to St. Louis, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts in four innings. He didn't factor into the decision.

Making his first start since 2018, Faria gave the D-backs a fighting chance in this one as he only allowed one run and three baserunners in four innings. The bullpen eventually surrendered six runs in the seventh to blow the game, but the solid performance might earn Faria another turn through the rotation.