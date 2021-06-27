Arizona lists Faria as its probable starting pitcher for Monday's game in St. Louis.
After signing with Arizona on June 19, Faria made his first three appearances for the big club out of the bullpen, giving up three runs (two earned) across four innings. Since he maxed out at 45 pitches across those three outings and most recently pitched an inning of relief Friday, Faria will likely face a limited workload in his first start for the Diamondbacks. He'll be joining the rotation as a replacement for Corbin Martin, who was recently optioned to Triple-A Reno.