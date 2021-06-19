Faria signed a major-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Faria didn't have to wait long to find a new employer after getting released by the Angels on Wednesday. The 27-year-old righty owns a respectable 4.54 ERA in 170.1 career major-league innings, but that's mainly due to a 3.43 ERA in his rookie year back in 2017. His ERA sits at 5.70 since the start of the 2018 season, but the Diamondbacks appear primed to give him big-league innings nonetheless. Ildemaro Vargas was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.