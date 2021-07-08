Faria did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Rockies. He allowed two runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out four across five innings.

It was the longest and strongest outing of the season for Faria, who threw 86 pitches, including 55 for strikes. Despite the improved effort, the Diamondbacks have unfortunately lost all six of their contests with Faria on the mound, rendering a weak security in the rotation for the right-hander. Across six appearances (three starts), Faria has compiled a 4.76 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.