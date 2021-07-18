Faria scattered two hits and struck out one over a scoreless inning of relief Friday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 loss to the Cubs.

Faria had posted a 4.85 ERA across 13 innings while starting in his final three appearances before the All-Star break, but he looks like he'll be the odd man out of the rotation with Arizona bringing back Madison Bumgarner and Zac Gallen from the injured list to begin the second half of the season. Expect most of Faria's opportunities out of the bullpen to come mostly in lower-leverage spots.