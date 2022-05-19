Hager started at second base and went 1-for-2 with a walk in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Hager's getting steady work since being called up earlier this week. He appeared in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader, giving second baseman Ketel Marte a breather in the first game, then filling in again at second in the night cap after Marte sustained a hand injury while pinch hitting during Game 1. Marte was unavailable once again Wednesday but said the hand is feeling better, and he could be ready to go Thursday against the Cubs. Hager may stick around for now while the Diamondbacks deal with a mini-outbreak of COVID.