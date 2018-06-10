Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Lamb is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Lamb will be given the afternoon off with lefty Kyle Freeland toeing the rubber for the Rockies. Lamb is riding a five-game hitting streak and has also driven in a run in four of the team's last five games. He'll be relieved by Deven Marrero at third base Sunday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Hits solo shot Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Plates run in Monday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Homers, scores twice in win Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Reaches base four times in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...