Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Absent from Sunday's lineup

Lamb is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Lamb will be given the afternoon off with lefty Kyle Freeland toeing the rubber for the Rockies. Lamb is riding a five-game hitting streak and has also driven in a run in four of the team's last five games. He'll be relieved by Deven Marrero at third base Sunday.

