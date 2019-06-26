Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Activated from IL
Lamb (quadriceps) was activated from the injured list Wednesday. He is playing first base and hitting fifth against the Dodgers, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Lamb was originally expected to return Thursday, but he'll join the Diamondbacks ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. The 28-year-old is expected to spend time at both infield corners now that he's healthy, though it remains to be seen how playing time with shake out between Lamb and current starters Christian Walker (.833 OPS) and Eduardo Escobar (.873 OPS). Domingo Leyba was optioned to the minors to free up a roster spot for Lamb.
