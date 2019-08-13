Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Active in win

Lamb went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over Colorado.

Lamb bopped the first of Arizona's three home runs in the sixth inning when the Diamondbacks took a lead they would not relinquish. It was just the fifth homer for the corner infielder, who missed a good chunk of the season due to a quadriceps injury. He's slumped over the last two weeks, batting just .167 (5-for-30) over the last 14 games, but Lamb continues to be a regular in the lineup against right-handers.