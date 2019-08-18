Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Affixed to bench

Lamb is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

With a lefty (Madison Bumgarner) on the mound, Lamb will take a seat after starting five of the past six games. Lamb is slashing just .176/.317/.353 in August and may begin lose work to Josh Rojas over the final few weeks of the season.

