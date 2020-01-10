Play

Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Avoids arbitration with Arizona

Lamb and the Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year, $5.515 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Lamb battled injuries again in 2019, receiving just 226 plate appearances. He wasn't good when healthy, hitting just .193/.323/.353, but the Diamondbacks are demonstrating faith in him by keeping him around.

