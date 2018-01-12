Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Avoids arbitration with D-backs

Lamb agreed to a one-year, $4.275 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

This was Lamb's first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player, and he was rewarded for his impressive offensive production over his first three-plus seasons. Lamb cut his strikeout rate and upped his walk rate last season, but he remains a liability against left-handed pitching (44 wRC+ in 2017, 47 wRC+ against southpaws for his career). He makes for a good source of power and counting stats, but his batting average will be middling as long as he is an everyday player.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories