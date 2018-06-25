Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Back-to-back two-hit outings

Lamb went 2-for-4 with a run scored Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 3-0 victory over the Pirates.

For the first time all season, Lamb has posted back-to-back multi-hit games, though all four of his hits over that stretch were singles. Lamb is still hitting a lowly .228 on the campaign, but the lack of power he has shown to date is likely a more pressing concern for his fantasy owners. Through 147 plate appearances, Lamb has five home runs and a .150 ISO, an 89-point drop from his 2017 mark.