Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Beginning rehab stint

Lamb (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lamb had been getting at-bats in extended spring training games since Sunday, and he's finally been cleared to embark on a minor-league assignment. He's been on the 10-day injured list since April 5 since suffering a left quad strain.

