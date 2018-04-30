Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Beginning throwing program Monday
Lamb (elbow/shoulder) is scheduled to begin a throwing program Monday, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.
Lamb has completed multiple on-field workouts the last few days without incident, so he'll take another step forward by beginning a throwing progression Monday. The 27-year-old is still in the process of rebuilding strength in the AC joint of his sprained left throwing shoulder in addition to recovering from a bout of elbow inflammation that he experienced while participating in extended spring training games earlier this month. The Diamondbacks don't have a clear projected return date for Lamb, but the general expectation is that he'll come off the 10-day disabled list at some point in May.
