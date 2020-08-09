Lamb made his second consecutive start Saturday and went 0-for-2 in a 3-2 win over the Padres.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he wanted to give Lamb a string of at-bats to dislodge him from a slump. "I felt like I could pile up a couple of days in a row for Jake and we could get that sweet swing working again in a way that we've seen it work," Lovullo said. After a double and a walk in the season opener, Lamb is 0-for-22 with one walk, one hit-by-pitch and 10 strikeouts.