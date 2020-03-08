Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Cleans up swing

Lamb went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Padres.

Lamb told Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic that minimized movement in his swing resulted in the big day against San Diego. After he struck out against Royals right-hander Trevor Rosenthal on three pitches Wednesday, he worked to clean up the load in his swing. "I really cleaned up my load and minimized my movement," Lamb said after notching the three extra-base hits. "Even against lefties, I've now been seeing everything really well. When I feel myself in that launch position, heel down, I feel that I can hit anybody." The trick for Lamb will be to maintain the new swing mechanics while playing two or three times per week. At present, there isn't a spot for him in the everyday lineup.