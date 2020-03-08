Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Cleans up swing
Lamb went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Padres.
Lamb told Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic that minimized movement in his swing resulted in the big day against San Diego. After he struck out against Royals right-hander Trevor Rosenthal on three pitches Wednesday, he worked to clean up the load in his swing. "I really cleaned up my load and minimized my movement," Lamb said after notching the three extra-base hits. "Even against lefties, I've now been seeing everything really well. When I feel myself in that launch position, heel down, I feel that I can hit anybody." The trick for Lamb will be to maintain the new swing mechanics while playing two or three times per week. At present, there isn't a spot for him in the everyday lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...