Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Comes up clutch

Lamb hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in his only at-bat as a pinch hitter in Friday's 6-3 win over the Padres.

In the midst of an eighth-inning rally, Lamb came to bat for pitcher Robby Scott. He then deposited the fourth pitch he saw over the fence to put the Diamondbacks ahead, ultimately for good. It's one of only a few highlights for the third baseman this year, who now has six homers, 30 RBI and 26 runs scored while batting .190/.317/.348 in 184 at-bats.