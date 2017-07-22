Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Connects on 23rd home run in win

Lamb went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two walks and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.

After a two-homer, six-RBI performance in Thursday's series finale with the Reds, Lamb remained dialed in at the dish as the Diamondbacks returned to the friendly confines of Chase Field. Lamb's long ball -- his 23rd of the season --concluded the Diamondbacks' string of back-to-back-to-back home runs off Max Scherzer in the bottom of the first inning, after David Peralta and A.J. Pollock had previously taken the Nationals ace deep. The trio of Peralta, Pollock and Lamb would remain hot all night, combining for eight of the Diamondbacks' 12 hits.