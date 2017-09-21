Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Connects on 28th home run
Lamb went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs in Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Padres.
Lamb's continued struggles against left-handed pitching have resulted in him sitting more frequently in the second half, but he's still on track to match or surpass his career-best marks in most categories that he posted in 2016. With 28 home runs and 102 RBI on the campaign, Lamb would be the top power hitter in many lineups, but he's the clear No. 3 threat in Diamondbacks' attack behind MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt and trade-deadline pickup J.D. Martinez.
