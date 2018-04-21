Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Could be back Tuesday

Lamb (shoulder) could return to action Tuesday against the Phillies, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Lamb played just four games this season before landing on the disabled list with a sprained shoulder. He's been rehabbing in extended spring training and appears likely to return soon. It's possible that he heads out on a rehab assignment with a minor-league affiliate first, however.

