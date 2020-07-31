Lamb started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

With Christian Walker seemingly over a groin injury, Lamb slides from first base into primarily a DH role. He hit well during summer camp but is off to a slow start in the regular season. With just one hit and eight strikeouts over 15 at-bats, Lamb could be susceptible to losing plate appearances. He's not the only Diamondback slumping to start the season, but manager Torey Lovullo cited the team-wide slump as a factor in calling up prospect Daulton Varsho, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.