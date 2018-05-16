Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Could return over weekend
Lamb (shoulder) could be back with the Diamondbacks at some point during their weekend series against the Mets, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
Lamb played just four games this season before being shut down with a shoulder sprain. He appeared to be nearing a return in late April before being delayed by elbow tendinitis and then another shoulder setback. He's been rehabbing with High-A Visalia and finally appears to be on the brink of returning, though manager Torey Lovullo called it just a "possibility" that Lamb would be back over the weekend, so it may still be a few more days.
