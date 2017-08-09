Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Delivers solo shot, then game-winning slam
Lamb went 4-for-5 with a solo homer and a grand slam in a 6-3 win against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Impressively, the latter long ball came off lefty reliever Tony Watson -- that's huge for Lamb, who came into the game hitting just .143/.264/.319 against southpaws. He's been a superstar against righties, though, slugging 20 of his 25 homers off them while hitting over .300. It'd be nice to see Lamb even out his splits a little, but it's impossible to complain about the composite stats. After all, in addition to all those balls leaving the yard, he's already reached 90 RBI in just 106 games.
