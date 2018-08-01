Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Diagnosed with fraying in rotator cuff

Lamb (shoulder) has fraying in his rotator cuff, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Lamb met with Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday and those meetings did not yield good news. Season-ending surgery is on the table, and manager Torey Lovullo said that there is only "a chance" Lamb returns this season if surgery isn't required. Eduardo Escobar is now locked in at third base indefinitely for Arizona.

