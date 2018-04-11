Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Does more swinging Tuesday
Lamb (shoulder) hit off a tee and fielded grounders prior to the Diamondbacks' 5-4 loss to the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.
Lamb will rest Wednesday before performing more fielding drills and taking swings in the cage in Los Angeles, where the Diamondbacks will kick off a three-game series with the Dodgers beginning Friday. The third baseman is eligible to come off the disabled list for the series finale Sunday, but it's unclear if he's in line to be available by that date. There's a chance that Lamb could be sent out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment before being activated next week.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Participates in baseball activities Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Rehabbing at extended spring training•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Lands on disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: May have hurt shoulder Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Plates four in season debut•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...