Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Does more swinging Tuesday

Lamb (shoulder) hit off a tee and fielded grounders prior to the Diamondbacks' 5-4 loss to the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.

Lamb will rest Wednesday before performing more fielding drills and taking swings in the cage in Los Angeles, where the Diamondbacks will kick off a three-game series with the Dodgers beginning Friday. The third baseman is eligible to come off the disabled list for the series finale Sunday, but it's unclear if he's in line to be available by that date. There's a chance that Lamb could be sent out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment before being activated next week.