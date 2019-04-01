Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Double-switched out
Lamb went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before being removed as part of a double-switch to start the bottom of the fifth inning of Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Dodgers.
The early-season noise out of backup Christian Walker's bat makes Lamb susceptible to the double-shift if needed, which could limit his plate appearances in some games. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is looking for ways to give Walker playing time, and the team doesn't lose anything defensively going from Lamb to Walker.
