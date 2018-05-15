Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Doubles in second rehab appearance

Lamb (shoulder, elbow) went 1-for-5 with a double in his second rehab game at High-A Visalia on Monday.

Lamb has just one hit in eight at-bats across his first two games with Visalia, but the more important takeaway is that he hasn't experienced a setback in his recovery from a sprained left shoulder nor any renewed tightness in his right elbow. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo suggested that Lamb would stick around at Visalia for the time being, but if his health checks out fine in his subsequent couple of games, he could then shift his rehab to an upper-level affiliate.

