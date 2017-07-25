Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Draws three walks Monday
Lamb went hitless in two at-bats, but drew three walks and scored a run in Monday's 10-2 win over the Braves.
Lamb and Paul Goldschmidt combined for five walks from the Nos. 3 and 4 spots, respectively, making for a long night for the Braves' pitching staff, which needed 174 pitches to cover eight innings. The patient batting eye is something Lamb has shown all season, with his 0.53 BB/K rate representing a steady uptick from his 2016 mark of 0.42. That improved plate discipline coupled with an above-average .327 BABIP has aided Lamb to a career-high .375 on-base percentage.
