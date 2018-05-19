Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Drives in run in return to action

Lamb (shoulder/elbow) returned from the 10-day disabled list Friday and went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three strikeouts in a 3-1 loss to the Mets.

After missing the Diamondbacks' previous 39 games, Lamb immediately reclaimed a prominent spot in the lineup, settling in as the No. 3 hitter between Steven Souza and Paul Goldschmidt. Lamb provided one of the teams's two extra-base hits, but like many of his teammates, he mostly struggled to make contact against starter Jacob deGrom and closer Jeurys Familia, who combined for 16 strikeouts on the evening. Lamb could hit the bench Saturday with the Diamondbacks scheduled to face a lefty (Steven Matz), but the third baseman should retain a regular spot in the heart of the order against right-handers now that he's made a full recovery from a sprained left shoulder and tight right elbow.