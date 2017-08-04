Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Drives in two out of No. 7 spot
Lamb went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Thursday's 10-8 win over the Cubs.
Lamb's two-run single in the top of the eighth inning helped the Diamondbacks take back the lead after the team had previously squandered a five-run advantage earlier in the contest. Manager Torey Lovullo had moved Lamb down to seventh in the order Thursday with a left-hander (Jose Quintana) starting for the Cubs, but it's expected that Lamb will continue to hold down a spot in the three hole against right-handers in future contests.
