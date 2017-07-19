Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Drives in two Tuesday

Lamb went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Reds.

Lamb's two-run triple in the fifth inning helped end a six-game RBI drought, his longest of the season. Mirroring a trend from last season, Lamb has followed up a stellar first three months of the campaign with a poor July. He's batting 7-for-39 (.179 average) on the month, though four of his hits have gone extra bases. The 26-year-old isn't in any danger of seeing his starting opportunities diminish, but he could be at risk of moving down from the No. 4 to No. 5 spot in the order against right-handers following the Diamondbacks' acquisition Tuesday of slugger J.D. Martinez, who is projected to serve in an everyday role in the corner outfield.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast